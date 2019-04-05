GTBank Staff Show Love To Communities

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) has rounded off the Annual GTBank Touching Lives Challenge with employees across the country volunteering their time, resources and skills to enrich lives in communities where they operate.

The Annual Challenge, organized across all GTBank subsidiaries in Africa, saw employees of GTBank Ghana nominating, donating and volunteering their time to make a real impact across the country.

In Kumasi, the Upcountry (Northern sector) team renovated sections of the Ebenezer Methodist Primary School and donated educational materials to pupils of the school located in Kwaman, a suburb of Kumasi.

In Cape Coast, the Upcountry (Southern sector) team renovated and painted the Adientem CHPS Compound, a facility that serves several communities in the Efia-Kwasimintim Municipality including Adientem Mpatado and its environs. The facility, which was in a deplorable state prior to the team’s intervention, has been given a new lease of life.

The Teams from Ring Road, Graphic Road, North Industrial Area, Dansoman and Kasoa spent time with pupils of the Oduponkpehe D/A Primary School in Kasoa and donated materials to improve teaching and learning in the school.

Branches in the Tema and Accra were not left out as teams from the Tema Main, Tema Community 6, Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority, Baastona and Spintex branches donated food items and learning materials to two institutions; Rays of Hope Centre – a facility that caters for street children within the Municipality and the Tetteh-Ocloo State School for the Deaf.

At the Royal Seed Home, a facility for homeless children located in Madina, teams from East Legon, Airport, One Airport Square and Madina donated food items to support the home.

The Head Office team made a donation of food items, medical consumables and toiletries to support the home.

The Head Office team made a donation of food items, medical consumables and toiletries to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital whilst teams from the Lapaz Main and Annex, Achimota, and Dome supported the Anumle Cluster of Schools with books and other teaching and learning materials.

The Accra Regional Children’s Hospital was adopted by the Labone, Osu, Opera Square and Tudu branches with team members renovating portions of the facility including face-lifting the hospital’s playground.

Speaking to the initiative, Richard Ahiagble, GTBank’s Group Head of Corporate Affairs, said “The GTBank Touching Lives initiative is an employee-led outreach through which our employees nominate, donate and volunteer in projects that support vulnerable groups in communities in which we operate. We are delighted our employees nationwide took time off to make a meaningful impact in their communities”.

