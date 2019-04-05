General News | Apr 5, 2019 PIPS Probes Policeman For Brutalising Labourer, Consulted Spiritualists Over Missing Pistol Ohemeng Tawiah Police sent Mr. Akwasi Addai to two spiritualists over missing pistol. Both the ‘Mallam’, Alhaji Mohammed Danso, and the fetish priestess, Nana Adwoa, have confirmed the story. "A policeman brought a man he accuses of stealing his gun. I told him he cannot accuse someone without proper investigations. "He mentioned a number suspects out of which the real culprit was detected here. I told the policeman to seek further proof elsewhere He told me a fetish priestess at Adwumakaase confirmed my earlier revelation," says Alhaji Danso. On her part, the Fetish Priestess, Nana Adwoa who claims to have used the method of an alligator eating a life dove thrown at it to catch real culprits in robbery says she trust that method. The Fetish Priestess, Nana AdwoaAccording to her, she has been waiting for a sign from the gods after Mr Akwasi Addai denied the accusation. She insists the gods have never failed her using the alligator-dove approach. "This is not the first time. I have done it before; they [gods] asked me to do that if I need something from them," she stated. Nhyira News checks revealed Corporal Dankwa was not authorized to possess the gun at the time of the incident. Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Commander, Chief Supt K.A Arhin has ordered the arrest of the spiritualists and the other accomplices while PIPS investigate the policeman. In a related development, driver, Kwaku Boakye, was allegedly assaulted by Community Police Assistants at Hwediem for allegedly driving an uninsured vehicle. He was left with a deep cut on the forehead after allegedly being head-butted by the assailants. Doctors at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital say the victim has been left with vision difficulties as a result.
PIPS Probes Policeman For Brutalising Labourer, Consulted Spiritualists Over Missing Pistol
Both the ‘Mallam’, Alhaji Mohammed Danso, and the fetish priestess, Nana Adwoa, have confirmed the story.
"A policeman brought a man he accuses of stealing his gun. I told him he cannot accuse someone without proper investigations.
"He mentioned a number suspects out of which the real culprit was detected here. I told the policeman to seek further proof elsewhere
He told me a fetish priestess at Adwumakaase confirmed my earlier revelation," says Alhaji Danso.
On her part, the Fetish Priestess, Nana Adwoa who claims to have used the method of an alligator eating a life dove thrown at it to catch real culprits in robbery says she trust that method.
The Fetish Priestess, Nana Adwoa
According to her, she has been waiting for a sign from the gods after Mr Akwasi Addai denied the accusation.
She insists the gods have never failed her using the alligator-dove approach.
"This is not the first time. I have done it before; they [gods] asked me to do that if I need something from them," she stated.
Nhyira News checks revealed Corporal Dankwa was not authorized to possess the gun at the time of the incident.
Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Commander, Chief Supt K.A Arhin has ordered the arrest of the spiritualists and the other accomplices while PIPS investigate the policeman.
In a related development, driver, Kwaku Boakye, was allegedly assaulted by Community Police Assistants at Hwediem for allegedly driving an uninsured vehicle.
He was left with a deep cut on the forehead after allegedly being head-butted by the assailants.
Doctors at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital say the victim has been left with vision difficulties as a result.