Cassiel Ato Forson says the real impact of the policy is 5% reduction in duties and not 50%.
His comments are in reaction to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia announcing a reduction in the benchmark value of import duties at all of the country’s ports.
Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting by the government’s Economic Management Team in Accra, he said benchmark value of import duties had been slashed by 50 percent while importers of vehicles will enjoy a 30 per cent reduction.
“This means, for example, if a container was previously assessed for duty at a value of $20,000, it will now be assessed at a value of $10,000. We expect that the higher volumes of at least 50% annually and increase customs revenue,” the Vice President, who is Head of the EMT, explained.
Read more: Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
However, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP, Ato Forson is questioning the reasoning behind the implementation of the policy by the Akufo-Addo government.
The real impact of the policy, per his calculation, is 5% of the import value which he said will not be that significant to the importer.
“This benchmark valuation will not affect import valuation by 50% of 30%...the impact per my calculation, will not exceed 5%,” he imagined.
Even that 5% relief will be eroded should the local currency continue to slump in value compared to other major trading currencies.
Import Benchmark Reduction Illegal—Ato Forson
His comments are in reaction to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia announcing a reduction in the benchmark value of import duties at all of the country’s ports.
Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting by the government’s Economic Management Team in Accra, he said benchmark value of import duties had been slashed by 50 percent while importers of vehicles will enjoy a 30 per cent reduction.
“This means, for example, if a container was previously assessed for duty at a value of $20,000, it will now be assessed at a value of $10,000. We expect that the higher volumes of at least 50% annually and increase customs revenue,” the Vice President, who is Head of the EMT, explained.
Read more: Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
However, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP, Ato Forson is questioning the reasoning behind the implementation of the policy by the Akufo-Addo government.
The real impact of the policy, per his calculation, is 5% of the import value which he said will not be that significant to the importer.
“This benchmark valuation will not affect import valuation by 50% of 30%...the impact per my calculation, will not exceed 5%,” he imagined.
Even that 5% relief will be eroded should the local currency continue to slump in value compared to other major trading currencies.
---Myjoyonline