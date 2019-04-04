Robbers Hit Police Officer, Bolt With His ¢80K At N1 Highway

Armed robbers have attacked a police officer in uniform at gunpoint in broad daylight on the N1 highway in Accra, robbing him of ¢80,000.

According to eyewitnesses, the two men on a motorbike fired warning shots before bolting with the bag containing the money and key to the officer’s motorbike.

He said they ordered the police officer and his friend to lie down after which they overpowered them and took away the money.

“The policeman is our friend and he has been coming to us…he had money on him which he was going to use to pay for the duty of a car. He wanted my brother to go with him and be his witness.

“He called one of the elders here and they were by the [Toyota] Land Cruiser talking when one guy came out with a gun and fired warning shots,” the eyewitness narrated to Joy News.

He said the armed robber demanded the money and quickly searched the officer to see if he had a firearm.

They realised he did not have one so they further demanded the keys to the officer’s motorbike and they jumped onto their motorbike to escape.

One of the officer’s friends at a nearby car dealership also told Joy News he heard the warning shots and rushed out.

“The man I was stepping out of the office with, started shouting ‘armed robbers’ when the robbery was ongoing. The officer had brought the money around here only some few minutes before the incident.

The case is yet to be reported to the nearby Achimota District Police station or the Tesano Divisional Police Command.

—Myjoyonline