Police Arrests GCB Bank Breaker

A 24-year-old man is in the grip of the police for allegedly breaking into the building housing the main branch of the GCB Bank in Sunyani to steal ¢40,000.

Enoch Aboagye broke into the building through the ceiling at about 1:40 p.m. last Tuesday and made away with the money.

He was, however, accosted by a security man, Moses Adjei, who spotted him attempting to jump down from the ceiling of the bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) room.

The suspect is believed to have stolen the money from the ATM machine since there was no activity in the banking hall, which is currently under renovation.

Briefing

The Bono East and the Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong, said the Branch Manager of the bank, Mr Ibrahim Seidu, reported the incident to his outfit.

He said when a search was conducted on the suspect, the GH¢40,000 suspected to have been stolen from the bank was found.

According to him, the suspect might have gained access to the bank through the ceiling because the facility was being renovated, as a result of which the bank had moved its operations to a temporary structure.

Mr Oppong indicated that the suspect, who was in police custody, was assisting in investigations.

