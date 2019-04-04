Mozambique Woman Gives Birth Up A Tree

Rosita Mabuiango was also born up a tree when flooding hit southern Mozambique in 2000.

But in an interview with the BBC, Rosita said that promises of a government scholarship, and a paid trip to America courtesy of the US government, had all gone unfulfilled.

"My studies have always been financed by my mum, I haven't received anything from the government," said Rosita.

"OK, the government built a house for us but it is no longer in good condition. When it rains, there are leaks in the house. At least, they should help renovate it."

—BBC