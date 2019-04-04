General News | Apr 4, 2019 Mozambique Woman Gives Birth Up A Tree Staff Writer Rosita Mabuiango was also born up a tree when flooding hit southern Mozambique in 2000. But in an interview with the BBC, Rosita said that promises of a government scholarship, and a paid trip to America courtesy of the US government, had all gone unfulfilled. "My studies have always been financed by my mum, I haven't received anything from the government," said Rosita. "OK, the government built a house for us but it is no longer in good condition. When it rains, there are leaks in the house. At least, they should help renovate it." —BBC
