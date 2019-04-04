Ghanaian, Nigerian Women Scientists Build Capacity In Statistical Analysis At KNUST

About 27 women scientists from Ghana and Nigeria are undergoing statistical analysis training at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The training is meant to increase their capacity for building and interpreting data to create institutional analysis for addressing local development challenges.

KNUST Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis is facilitating the training to promote collaboration between researchers and policymakers.

Food and Drugs Authority, Building and Road Research Institute, Forestry Commission and Ghana Grid Company are among represented entities.

The five-day residential programme is under the theme,” Women in Science; Accelerating Local Solutions for National Development.”

Programme coordinator, Prof. Atinuke Olusola Adebanji , observed many laudable national policies have failed due to lack of data.

She called for a national action to drive policies, backed by data, to reduce losses.

“We don’t let data inform what we do. If for instance, we introduce intervention for children health, how do evaluate if it’s consequential or waste of resources," she questioned.

“Sometimes we put in a lot of money and result we get is not commiserating with the investment.” She bemoaned.

United States Agency for International Development, College of Science, Women in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics as well as Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation are among stakeholders.

President of WiSTEM, Ghana, Prof Ibok Oduro says the enhanced capacity of women in data management and statistical analysis will change society’s perception about science as driver of economic growth and development.

Dean of School of Public Health, Prof Ellis Owusu-Dabo is optimistic the training will bridge the knowledge and skill gap in public health.

“We’ll able to generate the needed data to address many communicable and non- communicable diseases in the country,” he said.

—Myjoyonline