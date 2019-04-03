Entries Open For Short Films Promoting SDGs

The 2019 SDGs in Action Film Festival is now open! Coordinated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ Division for SDGs, the Festival seeks short films that highlight how people and organizations around the world are taking action for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Festival was launched in 2018 in connection with the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development that takes place each July at UN Headquarters in New York.

The competition offers amateur and professional filmmakers around the globe the chance to submit animated or live-action films up to 20 minutes long that showcase a person or project working on tangible solutions to the world’s biggest threats and making the SDGs our reality.

Entries will be accepted in the following categories for 2019:

Protecting our planet

Reducing inequalities

Building peace

Ensuring quality education and jobs

Young Filmmaker (24 years old or younger)

SDGs in Virtual Reality/360 degrees (films 2 minutes or less)