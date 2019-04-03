NDC's Intended Economic Implications For Their Pylons Pulling Down Agenda

The pulling down of the electricity pylons of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) situated at the Tema enclave is clearly a terrorist act with a mischievous intent of causing turbulence in the democratic machinery of Ghana, which as a result therefore confirms the widely held perception of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) being a terrorist entity, and as a result should be labeled as an enemy of the state due to their alleged direct involvement in the issues surrounding the agenda of pulling down the electricity pylons which made news around Monday, March 25, 2019, and also other unpatriotic acts they have been part of in the past.

An electricity pylon is a tall tower-like structure used for carrying electricity cables high above the ground, through which electricity is transmitted from power producing plants to consumers. Other names of a electricity pylon are transmission tower and power tower.

The electricity pylons at the Tema enclave which were at the center of the electricity-economic-political war are the transmission chains that transmit power from Karpower, VRA and AKSA to most parts of the middle and southern sectors of the national grid of Ghana.

The suspecting economic-political agenda behind this dastardly barbaric action of pulling down the electricity pylons by NDC are as follows;

Since the method the nation wreckers employed would have occasionally gotten the electricity pylons respectively falling at an irregular interval, it meant an artificial Dumsor would have been created at irregular periods consistently and continuously for a long time which would have been difficult to regulate. And some of the bad consequences that such would have created would have been the break down of the business and economic sector of the country through the close down of both public and private businesses(factories/industries/companies/institutions), drive away of potential investors, sacking of workers, high cedi depreciation, high rate of unemployment, increase in inflation, drop in gross domestic product (GDP) and others.

Moreover, since it has been estimated that it would cost about 55,000 dollars to repair each electricity pylon which gets pulled down by the method the wreckers employed, and since there were about 20 electricity pylons which suffered such attacks, it meant it would have costed 1.1 million dollars if their agenda would have gotten executed perfectly. And since the government would not have budgeted for this if it had happened, it meant government would have had to overrun its budget, review its budget, go in for unplanned risky loans which mostly come at high interest rates, and thus its huge would have been economic burden on the country.

Further more, it has been learnt that the electricity pylons they attacked were those which supply electricity to most of the middle and southern sectors of the country, note the middle and southern sectors of the country contain most of the swing regions and the strongholds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and thus clearly shows the diabolic agenda of the NDC to create dissatisfaction among the voters of such areas against the NPP due to the negative effects the pull down of the electricity pylons would have caused as explained above, and through that cause a vote reduction for the NPP during general elections.

The above are therefore clearly evident and necessary that, security of all forms and methods should be employed and also beefed up not only at where the electricity pylons were attacked, but also at all other areas where power producing plants, power transmitters, and power distribution centers and offices can be found.

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

([email protected])

Member, Critical Thinkers International