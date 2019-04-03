Parents Challenged To Invest In Their Children’s Education

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Tain District Chief Executive have urged parents and guardians to invest in the education of their children particularly the girl child, who in the past was sacrificed for the male child to continue education in the event of the economically induced decision.

She reminded parents that quality education is the only worthy legacy they could give to their children and urged them to invest their resources in their children’s education since they play a major role in the education of their wards.

The DCE made a call when she addressed a gathering during the speech and prize giving day ceremony of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls Senior High School at Techiman under the theme; Investing in the Education of the Girl Child, The Role of Stakeholders.

Madam Charity expressed concern about the attitude of some parents to shirk their responsibilities towards the upbringing of their wards which has led to increased indiscipline among some of the school children and called for a strong Parent -Teacher Association (PTA) to put parents on their toes to live up to their responsibilities as parents.

According to her, the government recognizes quality education as a fundamental and universal right for all citizens of the Country as enshrined in the constitution of the republic and has placed priority on education in terms of budgetary allocation and social interventions.

She noted that government in fulfilment of this requirement has rolled out the Free Senior High School programme, Feeding programme at both the primary and senior high school levels, supply of sufficient school desks, textbooks and other teaching and learning materials coupled with the provision of physical infrastructure such as classrooms, dining halls, dormitories as well as the training, employment and remuneration of teachers.

In view of this, the cost in education should no longer be a barrier to any child of school going age particularly the girl child, she said.

On her part, the Headmistress of the school, Sister Christiana Chika Ifeabunike said the school is committed to offering an excellent education with sound moral values to young ladies with the view to ensuring effective girl-child education and empowering them with the needed skills for the future.

According to her, despite the school’s commitment of providing excellent education, lack of science laboratory, administration block, library, Teachers accommodation, and ICT center is a hindrance to smooth teaching and learning in the school.

She, therefore, appealed to authorities to help provide the school with such infrastructures to improve teaching and learning and to also facilitate the completion of the administration block and their dining hall to ease congestion at the dining hall.