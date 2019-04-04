Transport Minister Asks IMO To Help Develop Maritime Industry

Mr. Lim who visited Ghana for first time since assuming the highest position of the IMO told the Transport Minister that a lot of activities in the maritime industry in Africa are not much known to the rest of the world.

His visit to some countries on the continent, he explained, is to familiarise himself with the challenges confronting them and see how best the Organization could support them.

“Singapore has seen a lot of development for the last 20 years. Similarly, I see the big potentials here [Ghana]. I am talking with my people on how we will promote relevant economic activities at the international level. So, we need a strategy,” he urged.

Mr. Lim added, “That is why I have asked the technical division to set up a special strategy for Africa. However, leadership is a very important key towards this developmental drive,” he noted.

—Myjoyonline