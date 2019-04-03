Nigeria's Air Peace Orders 10 Jets From Brazil's Embraer

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer said on Wednesday it has signed a $2.1 billion deal to deliver 10 jets to Nigerian carrier Air Peace.

"The order was announced today, during the Embraer's Africa Airline Business Seminar, in Mauritius. With this order, Air Peace will become the first E-Jets E2 operator in Africa," the company said in a statement sent to AFP.

"The contract includes purchase rights for a further 20 E195-E2. With all purchase rights being exercised, the contract has a value of USD 2.12 billion, based on current list prices," it said.

The company said the order would be included in Embraer's 2019 second-quarter backlog.

Air Peace chief Allen Onyema was quoted as saying the deal would make the airline the first E2 operator in Africa.

"We already have the ERJ145s in our fleet, so we understand the high standards of Embraer products," he added.

Established in 2013, Air Peace is Nigeria's largest commercial operator with 23 planes.

The airline is also active in West Africa, operating daily flights to Accra, Dakar, Banjul and Freetown.

In February, Embraer announced it was selling 12 light attack aircraft to Nigeria's air force, which is fighting Boko Haram jihadists in the northeast.