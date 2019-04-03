Breast Care Int. President Honored With Global Catalyst Award

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe has been announced winner of the 2019 Harvard Global Health Catalyst African Ambassador award.

Breast Care International which is a non-governmental organization in Ghana, has been one of the leading advocates creating awareness on breast cancer and giving hope to people already suffering from the infection.

The award, according to the Global Health Catalyst of Harvard Medical School in the United States of America is being given to Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe in recognition of her organization's extensive leadership in health care delivery and management in Africa, particularly the management of breast cancer in Ghana.

In a notification dated March 26, 2019, and signed by the Director of Harvard Global Health Catalyst, Prof Wilfred Ngwa and the MD of Awards Committee Chair, Prof. Twalib Ngoma, the ceremony will be held at the Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is the President-elect of the African Organization for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), Africa’s biggest cancer body, was selected by a thirteen-member committee consisting of past award winners and members of the GHC leadership team.

The CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra will have 15minutes to deliver a speech during the ceremony, the notification added.

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai has thirty years’ experience as a Medical Officer in Ghana, a breast surgeon for the past fourteen years and a consultant in Breast Cancer Management.

As a chairperson of the Ghana Cancer Board, Dr. Wiafe Addai has won several international awards including Ghana Women of the Year Honors Award, 2016, Ultimate Woman of the Year, 2016, ESOR Quality Achievements Award, 2015, Century International Quality Award, Geneva, 2015 and Excellence in Business Leadership Award, 2015.

Others are International Arch European Award in the Diamond Category in Germany in 2013, Constellation Quality and Excellence Award in the Diamond Category in New York in May, 2012, Health and Excellence Award in Diamond Category in New York in May, 2012, International Gold Star for leadership in quality Award in Geneva, Switzerland, in September 2010, among others.