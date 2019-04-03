DCE Urge Parents To Invest In Girl-Child Education

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Tain in the Brong Ahafo Region, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has urged parents and guardians to invest in the education of their children especially the females.

The DCE made the plea whiles addressing a gathering during the speech and prize giving day ceremony of ‘Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls Senior High School’ in Techiman under the theme, "Investing in the Education of the Girl Child, The Role of Stakeholders."

According to her, gone are the days when parents used to sacrifice the education of the females for the male child to continue education.

She believes we are now in an era where the education of the girl child is equally important and should be taken very seriously.

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh reminded parents that quality education is the only worthy legacy they could give to their children and urged them to invest their resources in their children’s education since they play a major role in the education of their wards.

She further expressed concern about the attitude of some parents who shirk their responsibilities towards the upbringing of their wards.

She said it has led to increased indiscipline among some of the school children.

Madm Charity called for a strong Parent -Teacher Association (PTA) to put parents on their toes to live up to their responsibilities as parents.

She urges government to provide quality education as a fundamental and universal right for all citizens of the Country as enshrined in the constitution and further prioritise education in terms of budgetary allocation and social interventions.

She said government in fulfilment of this requirement has rolled out the Free Senior High School programme, Feeding programme at both the primary and senior high school levels, supply of sufficient school desks, textbooks and other teaching and learning materials coupled with the provision of physical infrastructure such as classrooms, dining halls, dormitories as well as the training, employment and remuneration of teachers.

In view of this, the cost in education should no longer be a barrier to any child of school going age particularly the girl child, she said.

On her part, the Headmistress of the school, Sister Christiana Chika Ifeabunike said the school is committed to offering an excellent education with sound moral values to young ladies with the view to ensuring effective girl-child education and empowering them with the needed skills for the future.

According to her, despite the school’s commitment of providing excellent education, lack of science laboratory, administration block, library, Teachers accommodation, and ICT center is a hindrance to smooth teaching and learning in the school.

She, therefore, appealed to authorities to help provide the school with such infrastructures needs to improve teaching and learning.

She added that they must facilitate the completion of the administration block and dining hall to ease congestion at the old dining hall.