Obuasi East DCE And MP Cut Sod For Construction Of A Clinic At Adansi Odumasi

Hon. Faustina Amissah, District Chief Executive of Obuasi East District Assembly and Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, Member of Parliament for the Constituency on Friday, 29th March 2019 together cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern clinic at Odumasi in the Obuasi East district.

The project which is financed by the Central Government through the MP's share of the Common Fund is to serve thousands of people by bringing health delivery services closer to the people of Odumasi and it's surrounding villages.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Odumasi, the DCE of Obuasi East said many lives have been lost as a result of people travelling long distances to seek medical care.

She noted that the current Government is much concerned about the well-being of citizens, hence committed to ensuring every Ghanaian gets access to good health services closer to them.

The event which centered largely on the health sector called for the introduction of the newly and first District Health Director of Obuasi East District, Madam Christiana Kontor by the DCE.

"Many projects are yet to hit the District which Odumasi holds a greater share, because in the next few months the community will witness another sod cutting event for construction of kindergarten (KG) school blocks to help shape beginners into the future where High school education is equally free and compulsory for all" the DCE added.

Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, MP for Obuasi East Constituency told the gathering that the ultramodern clinic is next to the hospital and ahead of CHPS compound and health center, in terms of rankings in the health delivery system.

He indicated that neighboring towns and villages like Gyimiso, Akrofrom, Anikoko, and Ahansonyewodea will all benefit greatly from the project when completed.

Dr. Boakye Yiadom urged the contractor to employ the services of local masons, carpenters, and other labourers whose services may be needed to help create employment opportunities for youth in the area.

The contractor also revealed that the project site was considered for future expansion into a complete hospital when the need arises. He then pleaded for the people's cooperation and support to enable him to deliver on time.

Kwantepenaa Kwamoah Bosompem, Adansi Odumasi Benkumhene lauded the MP as well as the DCE for their impressive performance and promised to enstool them as Nkosohene and Nkosohemaa respectively in their next visit to honor them for their massive contributions to the young district.

He said the bond of unity existing between the two(MP and DCE) is enviably earning significant results in all sectors and deserve to be commended by the traditional leaders.