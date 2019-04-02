Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Algeria | Apr 2, 2019

Algeria's Bouteflika Submits Resignation: State TV

AFP
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has faced weeks of massive protests. By RYAD KRAMDI (AFP)
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has faced weeks of massive protests. By RYAD KRAMDI (AFP)

Algeria's veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika informed the Constitutional Council that he is resigning in a move that is to take effect on Tuesday, state television said, after the military called for his impeachment.

Bouteflika "officially advised the Constitutional Council of the end of his term of office as President of the Republic" from Tuesday, said a news ticker on the television.

The report came hours after armed forces chief Ahmed Gaid Salah demanded the immediate launch of impeachment proceedings against Bouteflika as the military dismissed an announcement he would resign before his mandate expires at the end of the month.

In power for two decades, Bouteflika has come under mounting pressure to step down since his decision to seek a fifth term despite rarely being seen in public after suffering a stroke in 2013.

The 82-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, said last month he would pull out of the bid for another term, and on Monday his office said he would resign before his mandate expires on April 28.

The moves failed to quell public ire, with hundreds of students taking to the streets again earlier on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

1 hour ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line