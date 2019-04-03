Ghana Gas Hopeful Of 12 Days Timeline To Supply Gas

Public Relations Officer of GNCC, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has told Myjoyonline.com in an interview that they are determined to finish the engineering work before the due time.

“Instrumentation and electrical activities component of the shutdown valves [for the outlet and inlet regulating stations], will also be carried out. Our engineers are pushing. We are even pushing hard to complete it before the 12 days.”

He added: “Once the tie-in has been completed at Aboadze, an average of 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas can be moved from the west to the east. This also depends on the completion of extended works (Regulating and Metering Station-RMS) in Tema by ENI”.

On Tuesday, Deputy Energy Minister in charge of Power, William Owuraku Aidoo, on behalf of government apologised to Ghanaians for the current erratic supply of power in the country.

He said the government is unhappy with the development and assured that all is being done to bring the situation under control. The apology comes after Energy Minister, Peter Amewu promised two weeks ago that the outages which have left Ghanaians anxious will end in five days.

“On behalf of the honourable Minister and the President, of course, I want to apologise for what is happening and assure you that we are doing all we can to bring the supply of electricity to normalcy,” he told journalists at a news conference.

The whole purpose of this “tie-in,” according to Mr. Owusu Bempah, is to be able Ghana Gas to transport excess gas in the western enclave to feed the thermal generating plants in the eastern enclave.

“This is a planned major shutdown for a strategic engineering works which will go a long way to improve power supply in Ghana. We sincerely call on Ghanaian to bear with us...and we assure them that power will be restored after the 12 days period,” he said.

