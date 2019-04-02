West Africa Construction Awards 2019 Gather Steam

Preparations towards the 3rd West Africa Construction Awards 2019 (WACA) is in full gear, as the awards ceremony is set to hold on May 3rd 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Instinct Wave, Mr Akin Naphtal said, “In the last three years the Industry has evolved, with a lot of high rise projects springing up in our sky line across West Africa and Ghana in particular."

According to him, the award scheme which was last held in 2016 took a two year break in order to give the industry more space for immense growth and new discoveries.

“And indeed we have seen tremendous growth, now in its third year, the Award will recognize the enormous achievements of the construction industry and its contribution to the sub-Saharan economy, " Mr Naphtal added.

Industry Players will be competing for awards in a total of 28 categories for organisations with Special recognition Awards going to individuals/orgainsations who have been instrumental in the growth of the industry.

The West Africa Construction Awards (WACA) will also bring together top industry executives and decision makers in Ghana, Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo to celebrate the stand-out projects and achievements of the year under review.

The Awards is powered by InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event & media specialist.

