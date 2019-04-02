Business & Finance | Apr 2, 2019 BoG To Clean-Up Microfinance Sector In June 2019 Staff Writer According to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the move is aimed at improving regulation of the MFI and rural banking sectors. He added the clean-Up will make them more accessible to the banking public at the grass-roots level.
