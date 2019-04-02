Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Europe | Apr 2, 2019

Hotel Workers In Guinea Break Silence On Rape

Karim Kamara in Conakry - RFI
Karim Kamara
Karim Kamara

In Guinea Conakry, female hotel staff and house maids are frequentlyraped or sexually assaulted by either their employers or by customers.

But they remain tight-lipped over the issue for fear that they might lose their jobs.

Now the national secretary-general of the Guinean House Maids and Hotel Workers' Union has raised the alarm and called on female workers to denounce all acts of rape and assault perpetrated against them.

Correspondent Karim Kamara reports from Conakry.

