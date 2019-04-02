Hotel Workers In Guinea Break Silence On Rape

In Guinea Conakry, female hotel staff and house maids are frequentlyraped or sexually assaulted by either their employers or by customers.

But they remain tight-lipped over the issue for fear that they might lose their jobs.

Now the national secretary-general of the Guinean House Maids and Hotel Workers' Union has raised the alarm and called on female workers to denounce all acts of rape and assault perpetrated against them.

Correspondent Karim Kamara reports from Conakry.