A Leader Can Survive Hardships!

Snakes are by far the most successful survivors in the world. They have survived in all kinds of environments. Compare this with other animals. For instance, there are no more lions in Ghana and in many other countries. Snakes on the other hand abound in Ghana. Paul was a survivor. He described the circumstances he encountered. Paul was not super-human. We can survive too!

1. You must survive and minister the gospel in spite of restrictions or imprisonment.

Are they ministers of Christ? (I speak as a fool) I am more; in labours more abundant, in stripes above measure, IN PRISONS more frequent, in deaths oft.

2 Corinthians 11:23

Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life. He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.

Revelation 2:10-11

2. You must survive in spite of accidents, near-death experiences and their aftermath.

… IN DEATHS OFT … Thrice was I beaten with rods, once was I stoned, thrice I SUFFERED SHIPWRECK, a night and a day I have been in the deep

2 Corinthians 11:25

3. You must survive in spite of the dangers of your city. Learn the ropes and do well as a leader irrespective of the dangers of your city. May God deliver us from evil!

…IN PERILS IN THE CITY, in perils in the wilderness, in perils in the sea, in perils among false brethren;

2 Corinthians 11:26

4. You must survive in spite of the danger of armed robbers. May you be delivered from such evil attacks! In journeying often, in perils of waters, in PERILS OF ROBBERS, in perils by mine own countrymen, in perils by the heathen, in perils in the city, in perils in the wilderness, in perils in the sea, in perils among false brethren;

2 Corinthians 11:26

5. You must survive in spite of hunger. There are many dangers that can beset you as a leader. Guard against the predictable ones and resist the surprising ones. You are a survivor!

In weariness and painfulness, in watchings often, IN HUNGER and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness.

2 Corinthians 11: 27

6. You must survive in spite of under-development and the wilderness circumstances of your country.

In journeying often, in perils of waters, in perils of robbers, in perils by mine own countrymen, in perils by the heathen, in perils in the city, in perils in the WILDERNESS, in perils in the sea, in perils among false brethren;

2 Corinthians 11:26

7. You must survive and minister the gospel in spite of disloyalty and false brethren. False brethren can make you discouraged. They can break your heart. Be encouraged and carry on in spite of the discouragement they bring.

In journeying often, in perils of waters, in perils of robbers, in perils by mine own countrymen, in perils by the heathen, in perils in the city, in perils in the wilderness, in perils in the sea, in perils among FALSE BRETHREN;

2 Corinthians 11:26

8. You must survive and minister the gospel in spite of your tiredness. It is said that the world is ruled by tired men. Do your part in spite of your weariness.

IN WEARINESS and painfulness, in watchings often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness.

2 Corinthians 11: 27

9. You must survive and minister the gospel in spite of your lack of sleep. Sleep has its place but you can survive in spite of the lack of it. Paul did!

In weariness and painfulness, IN WATCHINGS often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness.

2 Corinthians 11: 27

10. You must survive in spite of the weather. Do not let the weather be a discouraging factor in the work you do. Do not use rain as an excuse to avoid going to work!

In weariness and painfulness, in watchings often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, IN COLD and nakedness.

2 Corinthians 11: 27

Most of us can only live in one kind of environment. The gospel is not being spread today because even Africans who grew up in villages claim they can only live in America and therefore cannot be sent into the world. The polar bear is different from a snake because it can only live in a very cold environment. On the other hand, there are 2,700 species of snake in the world of all colours and sizes that can live virtually anywhere. This is one of the secrets of a survivor; he can live in different environments. He can survive in a difficult economy. He can survive in unfamiliar circumstances. He can work in the most difficult environments. May that be your story!

By Dag Heward-Mills