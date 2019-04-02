Executive Women Network Marks 3-Years Anniversary This Month

The Executive Women Network (EWN) in Ghana has set aside the month of April to celebrate their 3 years anniversary.

The non-profit organization which is Ghana’s pre-eminent network for professional women to connect, inspire and support each other on their professional journeys, will be commemorating the anniversary throughout the month of April.

The Network, since its launch three years ago on 19th April 2016, has grown exponentially and chalked significant success as a sustainable support infrastructure for professional women – providing a robust environment for members to be mentored, coached and supported to fully realize their personal and professional ambitions.

EWN continues to extend its reach beyond the network to support women in vulnerable communities to be economically empowered in line with their ambition not to leave any woman behind.

To mark the anniversary, the Network has announced a series of activities they are going to carry out throughout the month of April. Some of the activities include, a health jam at the Burma Camp Sports Complex on April 6, an interactive Round Table Lunch at the Modern City Hotel, Tamale on the topic: Finding Your X-Factor with distinguished speakers including Dr. Geraldine Abaidoo – CEO of Perfocus innovations, Petra Aba Asamoah - Head, Sales & Marketing, Akosombo Industrial Co. Ltd, (Akosombo Textiles), Fathiya Imoro – CEO, Malwin Events Limited and Afi Amoro – CEO, Jandel Limited.

The Network will, as part of its outreach programme, hold an engagement session with students of Tamale Girls Senior High School to inspire and empower the next generation of women leaders as well as pay a working visit to the Song-Ba Empowerment Centre – a training center supported by the Network – that trains women in weaving and other skills to be self-employed.

The celebrations will be climaxed with a Round Table Discussion on 26th April 2019 on the topic: Realizing Balance for Better: Women being denied opportunities or Women not stepping up, at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

They have therefore called on the general public to join in them celebrate the occasion to make it a memorable one.

About Executive Women Network (EWN)

Executive Women Network (EWN), is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs of well-established businesses in Ghana.

