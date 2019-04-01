Scores Injured In Damongo Accident

An accident involving a yellow mini Samyong bus on the Sawla to Damongo road in the Upper East Region earlier today has crashed with many severely injured.

Reports indicated that the accident occurred between Kananto and Larabanga on the Sawla along the Damongo road when the yellow mini Samyong bus burst a tyre.

Though the injury count has not been officially confirmed, a local reporter in an interview on Nkigli FM narrated that almost all the passenger sustained some degree of injury.

However three of the passengers were badly injured.

A Bole Senior High final year female student - Abigail had her bicep of the left hand peeled off leaving the bone rare.

A man was left bleeding on the face whiles a Fulani woman sustained an injury on her head.

According to the local reporter who interacted with some of the injured at the accident scene uncovered that the driver was overseeing.

He added the driver lost control of the wheel after one of the tyres burst.

The victims have been conveyed to a nearby hospital and currently receiving treatment.