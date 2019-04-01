Modern Ghana logo

General News | Apr 1, 2019

Mahama, Ayesha, Yaba Badoe On List Of 27 Essential Books By Ghanaians

Staff Writer
Programmes Director of the Accra International Book Festival, Charles Y. Gray said the books selected by the public are 'thought-provoking' and continue to impact the lives of readers.
Former President John Dramani Mahama’s first book, ‘ My First Coup d’Etat ’ and UK-based Ghanaian author, Yaba Badoe’s ‘True Murder’ have been named among the 27 best and most essential books by Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama and Badoe appeared alongside the likes of veteran lawyer Sam Okudzeto, Camynta Baezie, Lawrence Darmani and late professor Atukwei Okai on the list, unveiled by the Accra International Book Festival last Saturday.

Also, Ayesha Harruna Atta’s latest novel, ‘ The Hundred Wells of Salaga ’ and late poet, Kofi Awoonor’s ‘ The Promise of Hope: New and Selected Poems ’ made it to the list crowdsourced from the public between January and February.

The results of the #aibf27books campaign were announced at the 2018 AIBF Literary Awards held at the N8tive Food and Beverage Bar on the Kofi Annan Street at the Airport Residential Area in Accra.

Hundreds of readers both resident in Ghana and outside nominated their favourite titles online, Creative and Festival Director at the AIBF, Kwabena Brakopowers disclosed.

He revealed a three-member committee was tasked to work on the list focusing on the most nominated books, rave reviews by the public, and content of the books.

The selected books range from End of the Tunnel by Peggy Oppong to Faceless by Amma Darko, from Ghana Must Go by Tayie Selassie and Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, from Seasons of beento blackbird by Akosua Busia to Blood Invasion by Lawrence Darmani.

Also among the 27-strong list are authors Boakyewaa Glover, Sam Okudzeto, Kojo Laing, Kofi Akpabli, Nii Ayikwei Parkes, Farida Bedwei, Letitia Obeng, Elizabeth Irene Baitie, Celestine Nudanu, Lesley Lokko, Esi Edugyan, Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond and Mamle Wolo.

Programmes Director of the Accra International Book Festival, Charles Y. Gray said the books selected by the public are “thought-provoking” and continue to impact the lives of readers.

He noted the list was influenced more by the public through their nominations and reviews, than the work of the three-member committee.

Below is the list:

  1. My First Coup d’Etat by John Dramani Mahama
  2. Mandela the Spear and Other Poems by Professor Atukwei Okai
  3. The Promise of Hope: New and Selected Poems by Kofi Awoonor
  4. End of the tunnel by Peggy Oppong
  5. Faceless by Amma Darko
  6. The Hundred Wells of Salaga by Ayesha Harruna Attah
  7. Blood Invasion by Lawrence Darmani
  8. The Twelfth Heart by Elizabeth Irene Baitie
  9. Big Bishop Roko and the Altar Gangsters by Kojo Laing
  10. Freedom Symphony: Selected and New Love Poems by Professor Atukwei Okai
  11. Seasons of beento blackbird by Akosua Busia
  12. The Kaya-Girl by Mamle Wolo
  13. Powder Necklace by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond
  14. Tail of the Blue Bird by Nii Ayikwei Parkes
  15. The Justice by Boakyewaa Glover
  16. Ghana Must Go by Tayie Selassie
  17. A Silent Heritage by Letitia Obeng
  18. Haiku Rhapsodies (Verses from Ghana) by Celestine Nudanu
  19. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
  20. Definition of a miracle by Farida Bedwei
  21. Sam, A Life of Service to God and Country by Sam Okudzeto with Franka-Maria Andoh
  22. A Sense of Savannah by Kofi Akpabli
  23. Major Gentl and the Achimota Wars by Kojo Laing
  24. True Murder by Yaba Badoe
  25. Half-blood blues by Esi Edugyan
  26. Sundowners by Lesley Lokko
  27. The African agenda by Camynta Baezie

— Myjoyonline

