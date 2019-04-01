Uber Suspends Driver For Allegedly Stabbing Passenger

“He reached into his car and picked a kitchen knife and threaten to stab me. When I tried getting the document he swung the knife. I tried dodging but he got my arm when I blocked his move and he stabbed it,” the passenger recounted.

A nurse at a private hospital who treated Mr. Asiamah said the passenger was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the facility.

She said they stopped the bleeding for the injured to follow the Cantonment police who had by then arrived at the scene of the melee.

“They took his statement and he came back for the cut to be stitched,” she said.

The driver was subsequently arrested.

Uber response

“What’s been described is deeply upsetting and is in clear violation of our Community Guidelines. Violence of any kind is not tolerated by Uber. Upon being made aware of this, our Incident Response Team who are trained to deal with any critical safety issues, have commenced outreach to the Rider to offer our full support. The driver’s access to the App has been immediately removed, and we are currently assisting the police and relevant law authorities with ongoing investigations in this case.”

Meanwhile, the PR of the Accra Region Police, DSP Afia Tenge told Joy News the police is going to arraign the suspect before the court in the next few days.

—Myjoyonline