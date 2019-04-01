Baako Against Anas’ ‘Needless’ Online Petition

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas launched an online petition to get former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi prosecuted.

This petition follows the fact that months after the airing of his Number 12 exposé, no proper action has been taken in terms of prosecution against Mr Nyantakyi by the ruling government.

In reaction to this during a panel discussion on Joy Newsfile programme Saturday, Kweku Baako said had he been informed of the petition, “I would have advised against it”.

According to him, ” . . it is a reflection of certain frustration within Tiger Eye that the process is slow paced not much is going on, so they reacted that way. Sentimentally I understand them but strictly speaking, I think that particularly online petition could have been shelved. That’s my opinion. This is what has triggered the shadow boxing . . . forget about the petition which I think was needless . . . focus on the issue”.

He, however, indicated that the fact that there is a petition online, does not mean Anas and Tiger Eye and the Attorney General are ‘fighting’; ‘they are working together’.

