Asantehene Institutes $100m Dev Fund For Asanteman

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has instituted a $100 million development fund for the implementation of a 10-year development plan for Asanteman.

The fund, an initiative of the Asante Professionals Club, a group of young Asante businessmen and women, is to help implement the plan to complement efforts by the government to develop the region.

The plan was fashioned by the club, under the patronage of the Asantehene.

At least $30 million is expected to be raised by the club by 2020 to address some of the development challenges in the region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II launched the fund at a dinner organised by the Asante Professionals Club in Kumasi last Saturday as part of activities marking 20 years of his enstoolment as Asantehene.

He challenged the club to use its human resource to solicit international funding to help the youth in areas such as agriculture and education.

He said since some of the country's natural resources for development came from the region, it should be possible for members of the club to use their knowledge to leverage on them.

About 20 Ghanaians, mainly Asantes, were recognised and rewarded at the gala night which was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joe Osei Owusu.

The personalities honoured included Agya Koo Nimo, a music legend, and Osei Kwame Despite, a businessman.

Meanwhile, the club is assisting to groom 20,000 students, mainly from the tertiary institutions, to build their capacities for the job market.

Earlier at a business summit, the club put together a conceptual framework on the thematic areas to be developed as part of the development plan.

