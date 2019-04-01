Headlines | Apr 1, 2019 Just In: BoG Maintains Policy Rate at 16% Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank Of GhanaThe Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana has maintained the policy rate at 16 per cent. According to the committee, the decision was influenced by the positive trends on the international market as well as the domestic front. More soon... Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Deputy Editor
More soon...