Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Headlines | Apr 1, 2019

Just In: BoG Maintains Policy Rate at 16%

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank Of Ghana
Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank Of Ghana

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana has maintained the policy rate at 16 per cent.

According to the committee, the decision was influenced by the positive trends on the international market as well as the domestic front.

More soon...

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Deputy Editor
TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

52 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

52 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line