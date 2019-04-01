2020 Elections: NPP Vows To Win All 47 Constituencies In Ashanti

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to win all the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region during the 2020 general elections.

This was disclosed by the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, aka ‘Nana B in Kumasi on Saturday during the Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Conference and inauguration of the Youth Working Committees.

He said the party is ready to snatch the three seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020.

Nana B emphatically stated that the NPP would snatch Asawase, Sekyere Afram Plains and Ejura Constituencies from the NDC in 2020.

“We have declared operation 47/47, and it seeks to help the NPP to win all the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region”.

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia and Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, were in attendance.

Nana B said that the NPP has performed creditably over the last two years to retain political power in 2020.

According to him, the country's economy was on the brink of collapse when the NPP administration assumed office.

“We inherited a messed up economy from the NDC in January 2017, but we have worked to transform the state,” he said.

Nana B said the NPP is the best political party to manage the affairs of the state, predicting victory for the NPP in 2020.

He stressed the need for the NPP to retain political power to continue its good works.

Nana B reiterated the commitment of the NPP youth wing to campaign vigorously for the party in 2020.

“The NPP youth successfully led the party to victory in 2016, and under my leadership we shall lead the NPP to retain power in 2020,” he added.

—Daily Guide