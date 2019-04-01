Deputy Chief Of Staff Abu Jinapor Supports Damongo

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Abu Jinapor, has donated a drilling machine with a portable generator for the Damongo constituency to enable the constituents to dig graves and other related affairs.

With this, the people of Damongo will no longer use manpower to dig graves since the machine will help the people of Damongo to dig graves easily.

Abu Jinapor also donated ablution cans and praying mats to the Damongo central mosque.

He has, however, admonished the elders and opinion leaders to take good care of the machine since the machine can help the constituents for a longer period.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM shortly after the donation, Lawyer Abu said a request was made to him to help the people of Damongo especially Muslims in Damongo acquire the machine.

He said several appeals came in need of the machine to help Muslims get the machine since it is difficult digging on a very rocky land to find final resting places (graves) anytime the Muslims community loses a fellow Muslims.

Lawyer Jinapor, therefore, donated the machine alongside the generator set to help power the machine at the graveside. He explained to Nkilgi FM that even though it is not his wish to hear people die, it is wise to reduce the suffering many of this gravediggers go through.

The Chief Imam of the Damongo Central mosque thanked lawyer Jinapor and wished him well in all endeavors. Lawyer Jinapor somewhere last year tiled the central mosque in Damongo and renovated the Larabanga mosque.

Still, in Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor paid a courtesy call on the West Gonja hospital, visiting all the wards and interacting with patients on admission. Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor later interacted with the management of the hospital and assured them of donating a generator set to help the hospital work 24 hours, 7 days since the hospital serves many people in the district. He has also assured management of furnishing the X-ray department with a new X-ray machine which will be delivered very soon.

According to him, a doctor’s bungalow which the management requested will be constructed for the hospital.

Mr. Jinapor donated several items to the patients in the hospital including crates of eggs, toiletries, cartons of Milo and assorted drinks, soap and other items and wished them a speedy recovery.

Management of the West Gonja District hospital showered praises on the Deputy chief of staff and thanked him for the visit. Later in the canteen electoral area, Abu Jinapor interacted with women Susu groups that he formed for the women some time ago.