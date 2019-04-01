Dumsor Is Back—ACEP Declares

The dreaded return of a power crisis has been confirmed by policy think-tank Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) which said, government is facing financial challenges.

Executive Director Benjamin Boakye has said government is struggling to find money to buy fuel.

“This is how Mahama’s ‘dumsor’ started in 2011, and 2012”, he noted the situation is déjà vu.

Expect more…

—myjoyonline