EOCO Investigation Cleared Former UEW VC In 2018

Prof Mawutor Avoke was ousted from the UEW in a Rambo style

Joy News has chanced on a report by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) into some allegations levelled against former Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mawutor Avoke, in April last year.

The former Vice Chancellor and four other officials were dismissed following an emergency meeting, prompting an EOCO probe.

The anti-graft agency has concluded its probe and found among other things, that Prof Mawutor Avoke did not abuse his office nor breach procurement laws.

The report said the allegations that the mode of selection of one Paa Badu Construction Limited and C-Deck limited for the award of various contracts by the University did not follow procurement rules were untrue since procurement rules were followed.

It also said that 3 per cent on investment paid to all management staff of the school is lawful.

Again the allegation that the university failed to use the competitive tendering process in the purchase of eight pickups at GH¢800,000, cannot be substantiated, describing the allegation as “merely speculative.”

However, one Lawrence Lamptey, Chief Technical Officer at the Ghana Highway Authority, Winneba, was found culpable of willfully causing financial loss to the state contrary to section 179A of the Criminal Offences Act, 1969 (Act 29), conflict of interest as well as using public office for private gain.

The Minority in Parliament has called for the removal of the Council Chairman and Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba, blaming the duo for the woes of the university which has been closed down.

The statement, issued Friday, said Vice Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni and the Council Chair, Associate Prof. Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah have not only failed to manage the University but their present position remain the greatest obstacle to the resolution of the UEW impasse.

On March 14, 2019, the Central Regional Security Council closed down the UEW following a full-fledged student demonstration.

The demonstration which turned violent was occasioned by a decision of the Governing Council on March 7, 2019, to institute disciplinary actions against three lecturers after what it claimed were adverse findings against them.

Since Prof. Afful-Broni ascended to the highest office of the university, some thirty staff have either been dismissed or have their ranks reduced.

What these members of staff have in common is that they are believed to have sympathies for Prof. Afful Broni’s predecessor, Mawutor Avoke who was ousted in Rambo style.

