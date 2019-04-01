Teachers Hot As Minister Proposes First Degree For Minimum Requirement

First degree will soon be the minimum requirement for teaching at any of the country’s education system, Prof Kwesi Yankah, Minister of Tertiary Education, has said.

As part of Government’s strategic reforms in the teacher education space, first degree will be the minimum requirement for teaching at any of the country’ s education system, Prof Kwesi Yankah the Minister of Tertiary Education said.

Prof Yankah said the upgrading of all colleges of Education to Universities affiliated to the five public Universities was ongoing to ensure that teachers deliver quality learning outcomes in schools.

This, the Minister explained, was done in collaboration with the support of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development through the Transformation Teacher Educational Learning programme.

Prof Yankah said this at the inauguration of six Governing Councils of Colleges of Education in Accra to strengthen the educational institution in an efficient and effective manner.

The Colleges are Akatsi, Bagabaga, Fosu, Enchi, St. Francis and Our lady of Apostle Colleges of Education.

The Council members swore an oath of office and secrecy administered by the Prof Yankah who charged them to act as key players in decision-making processes in the educational system.

The mandate of the Council members is to ensure that students were given the necessary training to acquire proper professional and academic requirement for teaching in pre-tertiary institutions and non-formal education institutions.

He also urged them to comply with the functions stated in the Colleges of Education Act, 2012(Act 847) to approve the educational programmes developed by the academic board, oversee internal organization of the College, among others.

Prof Yankah said “for institutional change and quality education to be effective, the Governing Council should be viewed as an important arena adding that these vital institutions comprised of personalities of integrity, managerial skills and quality interpersonal skills”.

The Minister stated that teachers were very important in the educational system, as it was one key area of interest under President Akufo-Addo’s government to ensure that teachers were able to ensure quality educational outcomes in the various schools.

He said the National Teaching Council which had successfully steered the maiden Teacher License Examination, as provided by law under the Education Act of 2008 (Act 778) which would ensure that candidates acquire a professional license and prepare them for the demands of the National Teaching Standards.

“Our aim is to upgrade the capacity and improve on the quality of Teacher Training to position our teachers to be able to respond to our education needs and ensure that the teacher is properly equipped to deliver a teaching and learning experience fit for the needs of the 21st century,” he stated.

Prof Samuel Famiyeh, on behalf of the Governing Councils, thanked government for the confidence reposed on them, and pledged to work according to their required mandate to improve education in the country.

—Myjoyonline