Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Feature Article | Apr 1, 2019

Jon Benjamin’s Religious Thought Today

Rex Krampa
Jon Benjamin’s Religious Thought Today

Jon Benjamin shared yet another Religious thought on Sunday. This time, he called it the Simpson’s Sunday.

On one half of what he shared were these words: It's amazing how God can do anything.” And in response, “Except appear!”

Think with me for a moment.
If God can do anything, why would there be an exception? The use of the word ‘anything’ means there's no limit to what he can do. But from the response there is. That is, God can't appear. The truth is he can. In fact, he appeared some two thousand years ago and Christians believe he will appear again.

3312019115857 23041r5ddx img 0631

3312019115857 i4dp266gfa img 0643

3312019115858 23041q5dcw img 0644

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa , © 2019

Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.

More from Author (69)

View More

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

48 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

48 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Rex Krampa
body-container-line