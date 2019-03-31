NPP Western Region Wants Investigations On Charles Bissue Fast-Tracked

The Western Region Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party have appealed to investigative agencies to expedite action on the case involving the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee On Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Mr. Charles Cromwell Nana Banyin Onuawanto Bissue.

Here is the full Press Release

29th March 2019

On behalf of the Western Regional Executives of the ruling NPP, we wish to state unequivocally that, Mr. Charles Cromwell Nana Banyin Onuawanto Bissue (Regional Secretary) is a loyal and dedicated member of the Western Region and has executed his duties impeccably.

We as Regional Executives can vouch for his values, principles, and capabilities; that when it comes to Party activities, Charles Bissue is outstanding. He is very loyal, committed and dedicated to every task assigned him, both at the National and the Regional level.

As a Region, the Charles Bissue we call a colleague has discharged office as a Regional Secretary without any corrupt activities, thus, it came as a surprise when one journalist(ANAS), sought to undermine his integrity with a video that went viral.

Therefore, we as Regional Executives, move to add our voice to the numerous calls by all well-meaning Ghanaians that Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas should produce the unedited footage for the security agencies to carry out the necessary investigations.

In as much as we would not condone any acts of corruption, we as Regional executives and Ghanaians for that matter seek to see the matter finalised, and more importantly knowing who Bissue is, that's why we have added our voice today.

By this release, we are appealing to government, to expedite the process and if indeed Charles Bissue is guilty the laws of the land should take it course but if Anas is also buying time to delay the process, he should be impressed upon to respect the state agency by submitting himself to authority and made to follow due process.

We are of a firm belief, that, Charles Bissue is innocent, but we also want the rule of law to take its due cause.

In conclusion, we are appealing to the president, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, and the necessary state authorities to compel Anas to do what is expected of him and if not, we as a Region will advise ourselves.

Thank you

Long live WR Executives

Long live NPP

Long live Ghana

.......signed.......

Francis Ndede Siah

(WR Chairman)