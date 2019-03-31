The Most Principled Players In Ghana's Financial Services Sector Must Be Innovative, Above All.

Of all the casualties, whose businesses suffered terribly, from reputational damage, as a result of the sudden crisis of confidence, which led to instability in Ghana's financial services sector, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom is the one high-profile entrepreneur, who deserves public sympathy, the most.
For many independent-minded, and fair-minded Ghanaians, who are also discerning individuals, it is pretty hard not see that dark-unseen-forces took advantage of the panic that took hold of the investing public - who resorted to responding to the crisis with irrational-knee-jerk-reactions - to destroy Nduom's image and damage his Groupe Nduom's stellar brand.
The question is: If by definition certain investment products are time-bound, how then can clients' principal sums possibly be returned immediately, before their maturity term-dates, once that irrational demand is made? Ebeeii. Hmmmm, Oman Ghana eyeasem o.
The tragedy for our nation is that all Nduom's businesses in the financial services sector were underpinned by corporate good governance principles - and guided by an ethos of ethical leadership from the Groupe Nduoms' C-suite's top echelons.
Finally, for the benefit of all ethically-operating active players in Corporate Ghana's financial services sector, today, we have culled and posted a Tearsheet.com article written by Zach Miller and entitled: "Behind BBVA’s ramp of its Banking as a Service offering in the US". Quite apart from being ethical professionals, the most principled players in our financial services sector must be innovative, above all.
