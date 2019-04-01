Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Apr 1, 2019

Mother Kills 3year-Old Son In Central Region

Staff Writer
Mother Kills 3year-Old Son In Central Region

Information reaching DGN Online indicate that the police in the Central Region of Ghana have arrested a mother for allegedly killing her 3year-old son.

The boy is believed to been deliberately drowned by his mom in a bucket containing water at Bremen Brakwa.

The mother’s name has been given as Phyllis Arthur and the deceased is called Yaw Brakye.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday, 31st March 2019.

---DGN Online

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

44 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

44 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line