Ghana’s Leaders In Pespective

Six of Ghana’s leaders have been rated under four marking schemes based on News reviews, Opinion articles and people’s comments on Ghanaweb and ModernGhana.com. The articles were carefully studied and analyzed. All candidates have scored points under infrastructural development, financial lost to the state, corruption perception and Visionary.

The positions of each candidate are based on the scores obtained from the analyzed samples.

(A) Infrastructural development based on time limit

Mahama Kwame Nkrumah J.J. Rawlings Kufuor Atta Mills Akufo Addo.

(B) Willfully Causing Financial Lost to the State based on Peoples’ perception

Kwame Nkrumah Mahama J.J. Rawlings Atta Mills Akufo Addo. Kufuor

(C) Corruption Perception Index (Peoples’ perception of non-corrupt)

Atta Mills Kwame Nkrumah Akufo Addo Kufuor J.J. Rawlings Mahama.

(D) Visionary

Kwame Nkrumah Akufo Addo Mahama J.J. Rawlings Kufuor Atta Mills.