Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Feature Article | Mar 31, 2019

Ghana’s Leaders In Pespective

Charles Addai
Ghana’s Leaders In Pespective

Six of Ghana’s leaders have been rated under four marking schemes based on News reviews, Opinion articles and people’s comments on Ghanaweb and ModernGhana.com. The articles were carefully studied and analyzed. All candidates have scored points under infrastructural development, financial lost to the state, corruption perception and Visionary.

The positions of each candidate are based on the scores obtained from the analyzed samples.

(A) Infrastructural development based on time limit

  1. Mahama
  2. Kwame Nkrumah
  3. J.J. Rawlings
  4. Kufuor
  5. Atta Mills
  6. Akufo Addo.

(B) Willfully Causing Financial Lost to the State based on Peoples’ perception

  1. Kwame Nkrumah
  2. Mahama
  3. J.J. Rawlings
  4. Atta Mills
  5. Akufo Addo.
  6. Kufuor

(C) Corruption Perception Index (Peoples’ perception of non-corrupt)

  1. Atta Mills
  2. Kwame Nkrumah
  3. Akufo Addo
  4. Kufuor
  5. J.J. Rawlings
  6. Mahama.

(D) Visionary

  1. Kwame Nkrumah
  2. Akufo Addo
  3. Mahama
  4. J.J. Rawlings
  5. Kufuor
  6. Atta Mills.

331201915504 rwnyqdcp53 knkr

Charles Addai
Charles Addai, © 2019

Objective, Non-partisan. QLFCTN: BEng, MSc. Mech.
Charles currently works at Valmet Automotive Company, a contract manufacturer of Mercedes Benz GLC and A-Class models in Uusikaupunki, Finland.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.

More from Author (29)

View More

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

44 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

44 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Charles Addai
body-container-line