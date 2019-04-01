General News | Apr 1, 2019 Unlicensed Gun Owner Accidentally Shoots Himself In Penis Staff Writer MARION POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA FACEBOOK: The release notes that Jones doesn’t have a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. Investigators have forwarded the case to the Grant County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if Jones will face any criminal charges for the self-inflicted wound. ---Huffington Post | David Moye
