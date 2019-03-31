Engineers Are Critical To Building Ghana—Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has recognised the role engineers play towards infrastructural and economic development of Ghana.

According to him, engineers are critical to the building of a new Ghana.

He was speaking over the weekend at the 50th Presidential Inauguration Banquet of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

He noted emphatically that “engineers are key as we try to build a new Ghana and as part of our ongoing collaboration with the Institution, we have launched the first ever comprehensive Building Code for Ghana.”

He “emphasised the point that engineering is a cardinal area in economic development of Ghana especially the indigenous engineering sector.”

According to the Vice President, “through the help of the Institution, we have also set up a body to look into issues pertaining to earthquakes, how prepared we are and the measures to take to prevent or mitigate its potential impact on life and property.”

Government, he stated, would continue to work with the institution on all matters relating to engineering excellence.

—Daily Guide