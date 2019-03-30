The Illegitimate And Despotic Government Of Ghana

A beautiful scene in Ghana but everything by the government is ugly

Much has been said and written about the illegitimate character of the Ghanaian government, the lawlessness, and disregard for the law at all levels of society’s life.

The despotic government style imposed by the Akufo Addo and the chronic lawless state of Ghana, will destroy many things in the country and continue to put more economic pressure on the common Ghanaian.

Ghana is no more the country which for ages has been a proud and respected country because of only one person, who is dead, Kwame Nkrumah, but not any of the living, past or present leaders.

Ghanaians were tired of NDC, therefore, it makes sense to call for another Moses to deliver them, but many have now regretted calling in this new Moses because Akufo Addo has none qualities of the famous deliverer God handed over the ten commandments.

Nana Akufo Addo is extremely and equally corrupt like John Mahama but NPP supporters wouldn’t like to acknowledge that fact. Any intelligent Ghanaian doesn’t need a sign from heaven to reveal how corrupt Nana Akufo and his one hundred and ten or whatever are.

Firstly, the evidence of a corrupt country is the inefficiency of the judiciary system and secondly, every Ghanaian official holding a key position in the country involved in corruption scandals don’t go to prison.

I can’t stop saying this in every article I write: Anas is fetching water with a bucket full of holes. He can investigate and expose one million corrupt Ghanaian officials like Nyantakyi, yet no one will step into any prison yard in Ghana because the one leading Ghana is also filthy corrupt.

Ghanaians who have vision must not depend on both NDC and the NPP for their salvation because the country is about to pass through the most difficult period that Ghanaians will start hoping or having confidence in the unpopular small political parties in the country.

I must say honestly, the present political and economic state of Ghana, are very frightening. The political crisis is destroying the country and what is making the situation worse is the false hope some NPP members and writers put in Nana Akufo Addo.

Anyone who reads this article can say anything they like against me. Every wise and prudent Ghanaian, even an illiterate is intelligent to acknowledge the fact that Akufo Addo and his one hundred and plus apostles have no magic wand to heal or save Ghana.