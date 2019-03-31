Modern Ghana logo

General News | Mar 31, 2019

NYC Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. Is World's Tallest Politician—Guinness

A 6-foot-10 (208 centimeters) New York City councilman from Brooklyn has been named the tallest politician in the world.

Robert Cornegy Jr. was honored for that distinction at a City Hall ceremony on Wednesday after being officially certified by Guinness World Records as world’s tallest male politician on Jan. 14.

Cornegy says he went for the title two years ago after a constituent jokingly told him “you have to be the tallest politician ever.” Cornegy says being tall has its challenges, especially shopping for shoes and clothes.

The previous record holder was a British member of Parliament named Sir Louis Gluckstein, who measured 6-foot-7-1/2 inches (202 centimeters). He died in 1979 and was succeeded by another British politician who stood at 6-foot-6 inches (198 centimeters).

—Associated Press

