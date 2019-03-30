Confusion Hits Kwabenya Over Dead Body

Residents of Kwabenya in Accra, are in a state of shock as the Queenmother of the area, Naa Korkoi Djugbatey II, has prevented the corpse of a man from the royal family by name George Ankonu from being buried.

Naa Korkoi Djugbatey II, explaining the motive behind her astonishing behaviour, told Hot 93.9FM's news reporter, Appiah Kubi Kasapa that:

“George Ankonu was banished some years ago, when he died, as a royal, he had a chain on his wrist which was supposed to be allocated to me, but his wife has refused to do so, so never will I allow his body to buried here”.She revealed

“The funeral rites were done in Dansoman, but am the one who gave orders that they should dig his grave for him to be buried here, but since his wife has refused to hand over the chain to me, never will I allow the body to be buried here.They should go and bury him in Dansoman where the funeral rites were performed," she added

