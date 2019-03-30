Ghana, UNIDO Partner To Boost Industrial Development And Strengthen Export Competitiveness

ACCRA, 29 March 2019 – The Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), LI Yong, and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Honourable Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, signed the Country Programme (CP) for Ghana, which will boost industrial development, trade and export competitiveness.

The Country Programme which is scheduled to be implemented from 2019-2022, will constitute the reference framework for UNIDO technical cooperation activities with Ghana. The CP is aligned with the national development agenda including the President’s “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda, Ghana Vision 2020 and focuses on high growth potential sectors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Furthermore, the CP will help build synergies and will help Ghana leverage additional investment by facilitating the mobilization of partners and resources to achieve larger development impact.

Furthermore, LI Yong, Honourable Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and the EU Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Ms. Diana Acconcia, signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen the export competitiveness of the Ghanaian economy through enhanced value-added, low carbon, sustainable production and processing.

The agreement will build on recent EU support towards competitiveness-related issues and will capitalize on lessons learnt as well as complement ongoing interventions in Ghana. The agreement is to be implemented under the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACP) that aims at improving the performance and growth of selected value chains, including cassava, fruits (mango and pineapple) and cosmetics as well as personal care products. These sectors are in line with the priorities of the Ghanaian Government and have a high potential for industrialization and job creation.

The four-year programme will run from 2019 to 2022 and will help develop value chains, improve the competitiveness of MSMEs, strengthen the supporting intermediate organisations, create better linkages among the selected value chain actors, and increase access to regional and international markets.

About UNIDO

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations. Its mandate is to promote and accelerate sustainable industrial development in developing countries and economies in transition and work towards improving living conditions in the world's poorest countries by drawing on its combined global resources and expertise.

About MOTI:

The Ministry of Trade & Industry is the lead policy advisor to the government on trade, industrial and private sector development with responsibility for the formulation and implementation of policies for the promotion, growth and development of domestic and international trade and industry. Visit http://moti.gov.gh/

About the EU:

The Delegation of the European Union to Ghana is part of the European Union External Service and is one of the more than 130 Delegations throughout the world. The Delegation has the status of a diplomatic mission and officially represents the European Union in Ghana.