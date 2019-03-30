MTN Gives Library, ICT Center To New Juaben SHS

MTN Ghana Foundation has commissioned a 200 seater modern library for the New Juaben Senior High Schools in the Eastern region.

The facility comes with a 20 seater ICT Center and Teachers common area.

In addition, the MTN Ghana Foundation partnered with Huawei Ghana to deploy Fiber broadband to provide Internet Service to the school.

The library which will provide over 2,000 students with access to text books, research material and electronic books from reputable databases and publishers which cost GH¢602,150.00.

Speaking at the commissioning in Koforidua, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said the main function of a school library is to develop the reading and research habits of students.

“It basically fills an information gap and helps to open the world view of students,” he said.

“One day, I believe we will read about some great Ghanaians from this school that have innovated to impact the lives of many. This greatness will not only be linked to Ghana, not only to Africa but the whole world and I hope that we can attribute a part of that to the launch of this modern library facility and ICT center today,” the MTN boss posited.

The Headmaster of New Juaben Senior High School, Mr. Frank Obeng Wilson expressed his appreciation to MTN Ghana Foundation for providing the school with a modern library and an ICT center.

He noted that the facility will bring relief to both teachers and students who use to struggle for space in a small room located at the administration block used as library and storage.

Ms Golda Asante who read a speech on behalf of the Regional Minister commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the initiative and called on more private organizations to support government’s efforts by providing other needs of the school.

“I was very touched when I heard about the description of your former school Library and how your textbooks and other reading materials were competing with stores for space and ventilation. It is refreshing to note that, a big dream has come to reality and indeed, history has been made today because this project is very big - has many facilities and I consider it as a game changer for teachers and students of this school,” she intimated.

Nana Twumasi Dankwa I, Gyaasehene of New Juaben Traditional Council who represented the Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Oti Boateng expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the kind gesture.

According to him, MTN Ghana has demonstrated its commitment to support development in the country and the New Juaben Traditional Council appreciates their efforts.