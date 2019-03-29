Ukraine Elections: The Plight Of IDPs

Since the start of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, some 1.5 million people have been internally displaced, fleeing the conflict in the eastern regions.

Ukraine is the ninth largest country in the world in terms of the number of internally displaced persons, also known as IDPs.

While their status as IDPs guarantees them certain rights, resettlement status comes with many problems in Ukraine.

Insufficient support from the state and complicated procedures mean IDPs struggle with a lack of information about their rights and face many socio-economic challenges.

Filip Warwick has more in this fourth report in a five-part series from Kiev.