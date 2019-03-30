To Avoid IMF Programs, Don't Over Spend During Elections—Prof. Osei-Assibey

Prof. Eric Osei-Assibey has urged government to resist the pressure that comes with elections to ensure that it does not spend outside the budget.

He urges it to guard against fiscal indiscipline, reckless expenditure, and revenue underperformance.

These he said must be done without unduly burdening the people.

“We should know that the people will be expectant, will be looking to see their roads fixed, looking to seeing that they have three square meals, so the government must increase revenue mobilization because at the end of the day you cannot cut expenditure just because you want to achieve fiscal discipline,” he said.

Prof. Osei-Assibey also called on citizens to live up to their responsibility of ensuring that they pay enough taxes to check revenue underperformance, which is also a key reason that can push government to seek external support.

—Myjoyonline