Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 29, 2019

Sophia Akuffo Vowed To Keep An Eagle Eye On Judiciary

Staff Writer
Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo
Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

Chief Justice, Sophia A.B. Akuffo, says the judiciary under her watch will not be subjected to 'improper influence' by the executive, legislature, as well as private or partisan interests.

She, therefore, expressed her preparedness to take steps to ensure the independence of the judiciary at all times.

Speaking at a mentorship programme organized for first and second cycle students in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the Chief Justice reiterated her commitment to improve quality and timeliness of justice delivery in the country.

The programme was organized under the auspices of the Asantehen Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the theme: “I pledge myself to the service of Ghana.”

According to the Chief Justice, even though justice hurried is justice buried, the timeliness of justice delivery can be enhanced by the application of technology, hence the introduction of e-justice to expedite the adjudication of cases.

She disclosed that sometimes judges are asked to come up with a completion plan for cases in order to address delay in justice delivery.

Her Ladyship Akuffo admonished the female students not to be swayed into immoral acts by men who lure them with modern gadgets, particularly mobile phones, calling on them to be inquisitive.

The Chief Justice also asked the students not to relent in their quest for knowledge, asserting that every day is learning day.

—Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

1 hour ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line