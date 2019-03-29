Atinka Media Village MD Grabs Top Award

The Managing Director of the Atinka Media village (AMV), Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has been named the most promising media personality of the year at the maiden edition of the Gold Coast Excellence Awards (GCEA).

Organised by NMJ Ghana, the GCEA was established to recognise and honour the most outstanding achievements of professionals in their field.

Receiving the award at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, Mr. Dwumfour thanked God for his achievement.

"In this world, whatever work you do, do it well and with all your heart because you might think nobody is watching but people are actually watching. I can tell you that an effective worker does not advertise himself, his work advertises him," he said.

"I came as a nominee and to support the show and I am humbled for winning this award. This indicates that Ghanaians have accepted the AMV, they appreciate us and have recognised us and we thank God for that," Mr. Dwumfour added.

Atinka MD receives Most Promising Media Personality award

He also thanked all those who supported him mark this successful feat, especially the management team, staff of the AMV, and Mr. Samuel Amo Tobbin for giving him the opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

"We also thank the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA). It is also due to them that we are where we are today. If you look at the way they have supported us come into the lime light, and for the first time, allowing a private journalist to be part of the association, it has never happened and it is overwhelming.

Mr. Dwumfour assured Ghanaians of introducing compelling and educative programmes, urging them to watch out for Di Asa season three (3).

"The AMV has come to stay and compete. We are an emerging media and very soon we will take over Ghana. When we talk about the AMV, most people think of only Di Asa, now we have Kronkron and we keep growing and therefore Ghanaians should look out for more," he said.

"We will launch Di Asa season 3 on Tuesday. We have a lot of programmes coming up and we are determined to serve Ghana with the rich and compelling content they want so that they will keep watching us," he added.

Other awards

Meanwhile, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, also received the Excellence in Pharmaceuticals award.

The Excellence in Travel and Tourism went to Satguru Travels Ghana Ltd.