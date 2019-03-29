Kenyan Journalist Patrick Alushula Bags Overall Award At Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards

Wolmar, Flic En Flac, Mauritius, March 28th, 2019: Leading Pan African Reinsurance firm, Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced winners of the 2019 Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards at its annual 6th CEO Summit in Mauritius.

Patrick Alushula, a Kenyan Business Journalist from Nation Media Group bagged the Overall Award, Pan African Journalist of the Year. His article titled ‘Despite low uptake, funeral cover can’t be buried away’ also emerged the Best Re/Insurance Print Article [English]. In his article, Patrick explored how insurance cover can support bereaved families by helping them lessen financial burden associated with funerals.

The Overall Award was selected from Best Re/Insurance Print Article, Best Re/Insurance Online Article and Best Re/Insurance French Article categories.

Katya Stead, a South African Journalist who writes for Commercial Risk Africa won the Best Re/Insurance Online Articleaward [English]. Her article ‘Banking the change: How insurers in banking will change insurance too, looks at how African insurers like Discovery are taking on the banking sector and the ways in which this will change not only banking, but also Africa’s insurance narrative.

For the French category, Sara Bar-rhout, Economie Entreprises, Morocco emerged the winner for the Best Re/Insurance French Article award. In her article, titled TRC et RCD, Jackpot Du Secteur?, Sara explains the issues and motivations behind making mandatory, two insurance contracts to cover two construction sites, the TRC (All Construction Risks) and the RCD (Decennial Civil Liability) in Morocco.

This year’s edition received a total of 66 entries (58 English & 6 French) from 14 African Countries. Commenting on the entries, Michael Wilson, Chief Judge of the 2019 Awards noted: ‘‘Each year, the entries achieve a higher standard, and always cast an interesting view over a wealth of insurance stories. This year was no exception.’’

Under the chairmanship of Michael Wilson, the Judging Panel held a meeting on 30th January 2019 to select finalists and winners. The judges agreed to award a French entry in place of a Broadcast one, which they thought did not meet the minimum threshold. They also recommended to have separate French category in future editions of the awards to acknowledge the huge importance of Francophone Africa to the Insurance industry and give more voice to its stories.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, Dr. Femi Oyetunji, Dr. Femi Oyetunji, Group Managing Director/CEO, Continental Reinsurance Plc said: ‘‘I am proud to note that the quality of entries submitted improve in every edition. This is a demonstration that our efforts to encourage insurance reporting are bearing fruit. My appreciation goes to the entire panel for sparing time to read, assess and evaluate the entries. And Congratulations to the winners and all the 2019 edition, and to all those who participated in the awards. We will be looking forward to your entries in the 2020 edition.’’

The prizes for the winners included: A fully paid trip for all category winners to attend the Awards Ceremony and Continental Re’s 6th CEO summit in Mauritius on March 28th and 29th 2019, a fully paid trip for the overall winner to attend Commercial Risk Africa (CRA) training in London, UK including a one-week internship, a cash prize of USD2000 for the overall winner, USD1000 for the category winners and USD500 for the 1st and 2nd runner-up, two-day training and mentorship by Commercial Risk Africa (CRA) Magazine on insurance reporting for all the winners and certificates for all finalists for being shortlisted in the 2019 awards.

Below is a list of all the winners and finalists:

Pan African Journalist of the Year

Patrick Alushula, Nation Media Group, Kenya [WINNER]

Best Re/Insurance Print article [English]

Patrick Alushula, Nation Media Group, Kenya [WINNER] Isaac Khisa, The Independent, Uganda Patience Rusare The Patriot Newspaper, Zimbabwe

Best Re/Insurance Online Article [English]

Katya Stead, CRA, South Africa [WINNER] Samuel Sanya, New Vision, Uganda Lazarus Sauti, 263Chat.com, Zimbabwe

Best Re/Insurance French Article

Sara Bar-arhout, Economie Entreprises, Morocco [WINNER] Ghyslaine Deudjui, Le Financier d’Afrique, Cameroon KPOKAME Hermann, La Radio Nationale du Bénin, Benin

About Continental Reinsurance

Continental Reinsurance is a composite reinsurer that has been on the continent for more than 30 years writing business in more than 50 countries across the African continent. Established in 1985, Continental Reinsurance provides support to over 200 insurance companies in Africa with its main offices in Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Botswana.

About the Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards

Sponsored by Continental Reinsurance, the Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards recognise the outstanding work of journalists on re/insurance from across the continent. Successful candidates have to demonstrate how their articles have raised awareness and understanding of the re/insurance sector in Africa. Launched in April 2015, the awards are an extension of Continental Reinsurance’s continued commitment to the advancement of excellence in the industry.